Unravelling the relation between wealth, politics

His predecessor, Theresa May is probably motivating him in this matter. Theresa earned £1 million by delivering speeches and writing in just one year after resigning. There was a time when politicians used to make solitude their home after taking leave, but the world is changing. People want to know everything. They believe that those who have spent time at the helm of power know the secret of decision-making at the top. Such dignitaries also have a lot to tell beyond the scope and limitations of the constitutional oath of office and secrecy. May is just one example. This has been now a favourite pastime of most former US presidents, the world leader in business and trade. It has been four years since Barack Obama left office, but he is still one of the world’s most expensive orators. According to The Bogotá Post, last year he earned $600,000 for lecturing at ‘Exma’ in Colombia. Even before Obama became president, he used to earn a lot of money as a writer.