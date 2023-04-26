The misconceptions of donors are hobbling civil society work4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Their misplaced notions hurt funding and hamper CSOs that need firm commitments of support
Actions of most donors are driven significantly by their notions of how people, communities, systems and societies change. This is natural and understandable. These notions form the basis of their beliefs about what kind of interventions, programmes or efforts are worth supporting. This in turn directly influences the priorities and work of civil society organizations (CSOs) whose work is funded by these donations. These notions are more pronounced among corporate social responsibility (CSR) donors than philanthropic donors, and have become a major problem in the CSO ecosystem.