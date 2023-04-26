The misconceptions of donors are hobbling civil society work

Among the many reasons why no change is permanent, two are fundamental. One, that even if change is achieved, it’s within a microcosm of the overall system or society, and the rest of the system/society is influential enough to push back. For example, Dalits achieving equality in many villages doesn’t mean that the places around will not have an influence on those villages. Two, there are always other forces and dynamics at work in society which can purposefully or accidentally undo all progress. Do we need any starker example than the decline of democracy in many countries? Truly, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty’, a piece of wisdom often mis-attributed to Thomas Jefferson, and a riff on which is equally true—eternal struggle is the price of the good and just.