Unshackling the Indian economy will be a tall order

In the chapters on government and public enterprises, as in others, the authors first summarize the main findings of a vast body of research on the subject, often along with relevant research on other countries. Based on that, they then present their own detailed reform agenda. The overarching message is simple. The state in India is not too large, relative to the size of the country, but it spreads itself thin in doing too many things. It lacks the capacity to do all these things well, so we end up with poor governance and delivery of essential public services. The first plank of reforming the state is therefore to reduce its scope. Just do the few things a developing-country government must. The second plank is to strengthen state capability to do those things well, whether it be delivery of public services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, law-and-order and defence, or regulation to protect the environment and ensure that markets remain contestable, or macroeconomic management.