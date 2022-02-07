UP fails to move away from caste, religion, region

While struggling with this question, I reached the birthplace of Lord Krishna, where both temples and mosques are under heavy deployment of security forces. Police and paramilitary forces keep an eye on every visitor there. But even such foolproof security arrangements cannot stop the conflict of ideas. There I met Gopeshwarnath Chaturvedi, a senior member of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust and Advocate Tanveer Ahmed, a member of the Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee. We had this meeting on the terrace of Shanti Dharamshala from where the temple stupa and the mosque’s dome can be seen together. They have been there for the last three hundred and fifty years. Both have seen many springs and autumns together. Is there strange weather knocking on the doors this time? It’s important to know since, after Ayodhya and Kashi, the issue of Mathura is being raised in some quarters. Chaturvedi was extremely aggressive. He said “we are the real owners of the land of this mosque, and we will free it". Tanveer was polite. Perhaps his profession has taught him rationality. He argued that they had legal rights over the mosque, but the matter was not resolved. Some disputes do not go away easily. Years ago, in the 1980s, when the Ayodhya movement was on fire, many people felt that it was not a big issue. We all know what the result of such thinking was.