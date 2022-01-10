Up for a test: China’s tolerance of a big EV-battery monopoly

Anti-monopoly rhetoric in China has gone beyond online platforms. In December, the head of its new bureau tasked with keeping an eye on concentrated market power said China would step up supervision and law enforcement to regulate areas like tech innovation and information security. The official said the body would “continue to strengthen review of cases related to the concentration of operators to prevent disorderly expansion of capital." This logic, in theory, extends to CATL and Beijing might become uncomfortable with its power. Bad actors or not, no amount of good will or international clout helps, as the experience of HNA and Evergrande has shown.