For years, the UPI (unified payments interface) has had an unusual economic model. Banks invested in the underlying infrastructure, while companies such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm spent billions acquiring consumers and merchants, distributing QR (quick response) codes and soundboxes, improving payment experiences and fighting for market share. Yet, the transaction at the centre of all this generated virtually no direct revenue for most of them.
UPI’s ₹16,000 crore MDR windfall could change the economics of digital payments
SummaryHistorically, UPI generated negligible direct revenue for payment apps; however, potential MDR of ₹16,000 crore is reshaping the landscape. This revenue could enhance bank capacities and provide UPI apps new resources to attract consumers and merchants, helping evolving the payment ecosystem.
For years, the UPI (unified payments interface) has had an unusual economic model. Banks invested in the underlying infrastructure, while companies such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm spent billions acquiring consumers and merchants, distributing QR (quick response) codes and soundboxes, improving payment experiences and fighting for market share. Yet, the transaction at the centre of all this generated virtually no direct revenue for most of them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More