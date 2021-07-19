UP’s population policy triggers a familiar debate

This idea may seem beneficial to many people, but there may be a lot between the announcement and implementation of this policy. This is why the Centre told the Supreme Court last year: “The government is unequivocally against forcing people to have a certain number of children." No wonder some people are saying that these announcements are politically motivated. But if the politicians will not do politics, what would they do? So, Adityanath got some sort of success in his objective. The same thing happened in the case of the Kanwar Yatra. After the remarks of the apex court that the religious event should not be held, it was withdrawn but the state government has made its intention clear. Such tricks have their own importance in an election year.

