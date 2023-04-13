We need proactive regulation to fend off SVB-like bank failures4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Digital technology enables future-scenario mapping that can help regulators intervene in good time
On 10 March 2023, US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed. It led to a trail of runs on other banks and distress and anguish among customers across geographies. It also highlighted the fragility of the banking system in the US and Europe. As Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, has said: “Most banks are global in life, but national in death."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×