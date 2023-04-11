We saw regular old bank failures with modern twists

The value of loans on a bank’s books can reduce for three reasons. 1) Quality: Banks lend to companies and individuals across the credit spectrum. If one segment of credit were to turn bad, then the bank’s portfolio would need to be marked down to reflect it. This is what happened when Washington Mutual Bank, with its sub-prime mortgage portfolio, failed in 2008 (the largest failure in US banking history). 2) Sector: Banks can be concentrated in sectors that they lend to. When those sectors are under pressure, the banks feel the stress as well. This is what happened when the National Republic Bank of Chicago failed in 2014 because almost all its loans were to Indian-diaspora owners of motels and gas stations. More recently, Silvergate Bank, with its concentration in crypto markets, folded because of the same problem. And 3) maturity: This is the oldest type of risk known for a loan portfolio. If interest rates rise fast and far, the value of the bond portfolio drops. This is the primary reason for the failure of SVB.