In November 2024, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping made their first substantive joint statement about the national-security risks posed by AI. Specifically, they noted that both the United States and China believe in “the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons.”
China and America must get serious about AI risk
SummaryThe race for leadership in military, intelligence and commercial AI—and for global adoption of US or Chinese models—will only intensify. As national security adviser, I worked to ensure the US was prepared for every scenario across an uncertain spectrum.
