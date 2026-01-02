China and America must get serious about AI risk

To be sure, leading thinkers in both countries have participated in “Track 2” diplomatic efforts—talks outside of government, usually involving universities, business leaders, and civil-society groups. Such discussions are valuable, and they should continue. Ultimately, though, there is no substitute for direct government-to-government engagement, even if it is quite modest at first. Nor can engagement wait, given the breathtaking speed of technological advancement and the foreseeable difficulties of reaching diplomatic breakthroughs that are equal to the moment. Managing AI risks is uncharted territory, so progress will be neither swift nor easy. The US and China need to get started.