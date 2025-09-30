The US dollar dominates the global trade. But China’s renminbi is catching up as an invoice currency
The US dollar still dominates global trade invoicing, but cracks are appearing. China’s renminbi is slowly gaining space, driven by geopolitics and trade realignments. Could this gradual shift reshape the global currency order or is the greenback’s dominance here to stay?
There is a famous quip attributed to economist Simon Kuznets that there are four types of countries: developed, underdeveloped, Japan and Argentina. Argentina got a special mention since it is unique as a country that was once way ahead in the development game but then went in the opposite direction after 1950. Japan—and subsequently many other Asian countries—managed to travel in the right direction over the same period.