US fantasies of cheap debt will cost American taxpayers dearly

It didn’t have to be this way. We could’ve locked in rates when they were low. But at the time, there was a pervasive belief that rates would never increase—even though, eventually, they always do. Now, as we face high debt service costs for decades, we must never forget this lesson. We got used to low rates, since they have been well below 5% for nearly two decades and only seemed to go down. Now rates are rising and causing all kinds of disruption in many sectors of the economy. One saving grace is that many households have a fixed-rate mortgage that shields them from rising-rate risk. The government could have made a similar choice when it took out its debt. Borrowing short is the basic equivalent of taking on an adjustable-rate mortgage when a fixed-rate loan could have been obtained at an absurdly low interest rate. Now the government—and US taxpayers—face interest-rate risk that may limit spending in the future.