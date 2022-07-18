US Fed’s policy reversal stirs trouble in startup paradise

This points to an uncomfortable fact: most startups were being nourished on the easy availability of funds, with venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds leveraging the easy liquidity market to invest in promising startup companies, and then cashing out after 24-36 months. The 2008 financial crisis in the West forced central banks in advanced nations to pump in excess liquidity, an approach accelerated after the covid disruptions. Interest rates also hovered close to the zero bound, making borrowing costs historically cheap. This 13-14-year phenomenon lulled many into thinking that easy liquidity would continue infinitely. Many VC-PE funds leveraged their capital multiple times to participate in this round-robin game: invest in a startup, force it to spend as if it’s going out of fashion, exit 2-3 years later by selling the stake to a similar fund. Each time, the valuation spiralled up giddily, creating illusions about the company’s intrinsic worth.