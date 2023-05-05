Equity bulls don’t have much to celebrate in a US Fed pause

First, yields on 10-year Treasury notes are already trading 186 basis points below the fed funds rate (upper bound), something that has never been true when other pauses occurred. The market has gotten way ahead of the central bank this time around, which may leave little room to rally in the short run. Second, the US is already in an earnings recession, which has also never been true at the time of other pauses in the sample data. The Fed tends to pause when there’s still some upside in companies’ bottom lines, but not this time.