Sometimes hunters end up being hunted. This seems to be the case with the US and Israel. Donald Trump’s victory assertions look hollow when people ask why the war with Iran is still on if he has ‘won’ it? As the war unfolds, he neither has any justification to begin it nor a concrete plan to wriggle out of it. Trump is trapped in a quagmire.
Trump’s Iran war exposes limits of American power
SummaryUnder the US shadow, the Gulf monarchies created an oasis of peace and prosperity by filling their own coffers and that of the western nations.
Sometimes hunters end up being hunted. This seems to be the case with the US and Israel. Donald Trump’s victory assertions look hollow when people ask why the war with Iran is still on if he has ‘won’ it? As the war unfolds, he neither has any justification to begin it nor a concrete plan to wriggle out of it. Trump is trapped in a quagmire.
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