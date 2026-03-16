Trump’s Iran war exposes limits of American power

The Iranian attack has severely damaged US bases in West Asia. They have exhausted one third of the entire global stockpile of missiles. Meanwhile, US rival China is sitting pretty with its resources and forces intact. Situation is so dire that the US has to summon its missile batteries stationed in South Korea and Japan. How will the US defend South Korea or Japan against any Chinese aggression? The current conflict shows what the Russia-Ukraine conflict established. Today’s wars can’t be won by heavy weapons and large armies. Even the smallest of countries can employ cheap drones and new technologies to deny the powerful a clear cut victory.