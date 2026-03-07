Operation Epic Fury sparks a high-stakes balancing act in India

This brings us to India. Amid the re-ordering of West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept in touch with all Arab Gulf countries. That’s natural, given that millions of Indians live there and it’s where most of our oil comes from. There has also been an imperceptible shift away from Iran. Notice that India did not condemn the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. External affairs minister S Jaishankar did speak to his Iranian counterpart and foreign secretary Vikram Misri did sign the condolence book opened at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, but that came later.