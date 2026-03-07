Operation Epic Fury sparks a high-stakes balancing act in India

It’s now day 7 of Operation Epic Fury, launched jointly by the US and Israel on 28 February. It’s what we were all warned about for years, perhaps even decades – a conflagration in West Asia. As it stood, Iran was at its weakest in decades and Israel perhaps saw it as too good an opportunity to pass up. TheWashington Post reported how Israel and Saudi Arabia pushed US President Donald Trump to launch the campaign despite the US being unsure that Iran posed an imminent threat.