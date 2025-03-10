President Trump’s decisions will set the global order
Summary
- Many economists believe the global markets will see an economic downturn if Trump’s petulance prevails on 2 April
When you make a pact with the devil, he always comes back to get his due. I wish Volodymyr Zelensky had remembered this before getting into a confrontation with Russia. Had that been the case, his country would have saved itself from ruin. What the Ukrainians are subject to today is the result of a double-cross by the US. The 180 degree shift in US attitude towards Ukraine has rattled the world.