Such actions would fundamentally alter the global order, which had started giving way in 1991 when the US and its allies launched an attack on Iraq. The UN and powerful nations capitulated to this alliance’s will. A decade later, the same was repeated in Afghanistan. Today the way Ukrainian society is being deceived is reminiscent of how the US betrayed people of Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s no surprise that US allies since World War II are feeling dismayed. The way US vice-president J.D. Vance hectored European leaders in the Munich Security Dialogue qualifies as unprecedented impudence in geopolitics. As expected, it drew sharp criticism.