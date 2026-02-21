US Supreme Court’s end to Trump’s tariff tantrum boosts India’s hand

He also reiterated his claim that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan following the 2025 Operation Sindoor. He said it was his tariffs that “stopped the war between India and Pakistan”, stating: “And I did it largely with tariffs. I said, ‘Look, you’re going to fight, that’s fine, but you’re not going to do business with the US, and you’re going to pay a 200% tariff, each country’. And they called up and they said, ‘we have made peace’.”