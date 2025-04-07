Despite tariff heat, policy easing to stay on track
Summary
- Bonds have gained from expectations of further rate cuts and steady purchases under the ongoing OMOs. We look for a 25 bps cut in the repo rate to 6%, and a change in stance to accommodative.
Financial markets are gradually coming around to the view that higher tariffs on the region will be a burden on the outlook for the US as well. Arguably, the level of reciprocal US tariffs appears more to be driven by the trade gap between the countries rather than the tariff differential. Any retaliatory action from America's trading partners could attract higher tariffs, while conciliatory moves or concessions might presumably translate to relief.