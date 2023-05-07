Blame pitiful vacation policies for work burnouts in America4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Actual release from job stress gets scant attention from employers
The US has a pitiful vacation policy: It’s the only country among 21 of the world’s richest nations to provide no minimum annual leave, according to the Center for Economic Policy and Research. US workers are generally entitled to 10 public holidays, but even those aren’t truly guaranteed. Private-sector employers are often within their rights to schedule employees to work on holidays such as Thanksgiving, 4 July and—ironically— Labour Day, unless it’s otherwise stipulated in their job contracts. And even though most US workers are given paid vacation time, close to half report taking less time off than allowed, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.