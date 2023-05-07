Blame pitiful vacation policies for work burnouts in America

Burnout syndrome is defined by the World Health Organization as workplace stress that has failed to be successfully managed and can result in feelings of energy depletion, increased mental distance from a job, or feelings of cynicism— all of which reduce efficacy at work. In addition, this isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison. The workplace has evolved in such a way that the employment experience for younger generations is different from what older folks experienced in their 20s and 30s. The constant accessibility and general assumption across multiple industries that workers should be reachable beyond a traditional 9-to-5 workday has made it difficult to draw boundaries around home and work life. The pressure to say yes is even stronger amid worries of a recession, inflation, student loan burdens, an inaccessible housing market and high costs of childcare in the US.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}