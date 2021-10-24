US-China missile rivalry opens up new opportunities for India

Far from initiating a new arms race, the new missiles that China and Russia are deploying are a response to Washington’s 2002 decision to withdraw from the anti-ballistic missile treaty and invest in ballistic-missile defence. The Americans started trying to make their walls impenetrable. The Chinese and Russians are responding by ensuring that they can penetrate those walls. This is actually a good thing because vulnerability to nuclear attack is the basis of strategic deterrence and world peace. Unfortunately, every additional warhead and delivery mechanism raises the risk of an accidental nuclear war. This is exacerbated in the present circumstances by the disinclination of Washington, Beijing and Moscow to work out confidence-building measures, forget about arms control.