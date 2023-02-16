Use a clear compass to navigate our challenges and opportunities
India will soon confront many of the same choppy economic and geopolitical conditions that are affecting the rest of the world
India will soon confront many of the same choppy economic and geopolitical conditions that are affecting the rest of the world
The human urge to be able to predict everything is probably one of the most intriguing qualities of our species. This tendency is met with the inherent inevitability of change with the potential to alter or modify our plans and the trajectories we foresee. Recently, the world witnessed this playing out during the covid pandemic. As the world came to a standstill, we saw how unparalleled some events can be, and how the force with which they impact us can never be predicted. The pandemic, however, also came with a lesson that while unpredictability and change remain inevitable, it is imperative for us to closely watch and be aware of undercurrents as a nation and Indian citizens are well served by gaining an awareness of significant underlying trends influencing the modern world. The last 20 years have seen an incredibly rapid pace of change spurred by globalization and a technological revolution. Global events can act either as headwinds posing obstacles or tailwinds presenting possibilities in a modern world where national borders do not always confine success or failure. For policies to steer the country towards higher levels of growth, these must be taken into account.