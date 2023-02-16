Use a clear compass to navigate our challenges and opportunities

Climate change is yet another phenomenon that has had an impact on not just the world economy, but also our entire society, and will do so in the future. The decade from 2011 to 2020 has been the warmest on record. It has become essential for nations to include climate change in all policy deliberations as the world struggles with potential catastrophic weather events, food scarcity and the ensuing poverty and displacement. Even if there is no easy fix for this problem, India can benefit from investing in climate-resilient and sustainable infrastructure. The chance to build strategically and leverage this opportunity is further complemented by the fact that three-quarters of India’s physical infrastructure will not be complete until 2050. According to a World Bank analysis, investing in more resilient infrastructure would produce an average net benefit of $4.2 trillion, or $4 for every $1 invested in low- and middle-income nations. The adoption of electric vehicles and generation of green hydrogen are only a couple of the several initiatives being undertaken by the government to meet its lofty goal of 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. We have a chance to reduce our carbon footprint, achieve net-zero goals, and decouple emissions from economic growth by switching to renewable energy sources and designing buildings with climate change in mind.