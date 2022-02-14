Use ground checks to verify data grabbed from the sky

Economists are interested in urbanization primarily because it is closely related to income growth and economic development. So a simple test to check whether an urban metric is appropriate is to see if more urbanized areas, as defined by that metric, are richer than less urbanized ones. The survey authors do not seem to have performed that test. But when Ajai Sreevatsan of Mint ran that check, he found that the built-up area metric fails that basic smell test (see ‘How much of India is actually urban’, 16 September 2017). On that metric (built-up area as measured by satellite data), poorer states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had higher rates of ‘urbanization’ than richer states such as Gujarat or Karnataka! States such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have very high population densities and relatively high rates of population growth. So unless one is very careful in using satellite data, one could end up conflating population growth with economic activity or urbanization. Both the current and the previous survey fail to tell us how exactly they separated the population effect from other economic changes in their analysis of satellite data. The surveys’ claims would have been far more convincing if the survey authors had cared to conduct on-ground surveys to verify the results of their satellite image analysis.