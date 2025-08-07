US-Russia face-off: Nuclear sub moves shouldn’t be announced on social media
Anyone who has served US armed forces should’ve been startled by what Trump posted on social media. These submarines are heavily armed and their locations are top secret. They must not be used so casually to pressure regimes like Russia’s.
Over the last week, two political leaders have exchanged barbs underlining the powerful nuclear arsenals of their respective nations. It was not just a pointless demonstration of bravado, it also showed that careless words and vague military threats can move the world closer to a disastrous conflict.