Vaccination certificates need a framework to govern their use

Many of these issues can be addressed by upholding the right of individuals and private entities to choose. Businesses that wish to only cater to covid-immune customers should be free to do so; as should those that do not. Customers, likewise, should be free to choose where to go. Employers must be prohibited from discouraging vaccinations, but those that require their employees to be vaccinated must bear the cost. It is hard to make a case that sacking an employee who rejects covid vaccination on non-medical grounds is discriminatory. Public policy must not prohibit individuals and private entities from reasonably protecting themselves. Access to government offices and public services must not be denied on account of vaccination status, but various arrangements can be made based on the risks people pose others.