Vaccine nationalism in India should worry the whole world

This is unfortunate. With more than 10 million coronavirus infections recorded so far, India is the world’s second worst affected nation after the United States. New Delhi’s strategy for vaccinating 1.3 billion people will matter greatly for bringing the global pandemic to a decisive end. The country’s virus-battered economy and its overstretched health systems are also yearning for a reprieve. It will be dangerous to allow political calculations to enter the equation and shake people’s confidence in what’s being offered to them—and on what basis.