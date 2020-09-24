Vaccine Phasebook: The Essence of Trials

This may mean a vaccine will be available soon. Or not. There’s doubt because it must actually pass the Phase 3 trials, and we don’t know if it will. But what we have no doubt about is that we don’t yet have a vaccine. Oh, there are those who may tell you different. They may try to sell you a “cure" for the virus that will give you “100% recovery" from it. Until it has gone through those trials, treat such “cures" as the snake-oil they are.