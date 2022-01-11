Vaccine resistance could be traced to the backfire effect

If, they argue, these vaccines are actually the miracle cure we were told they were, how come people who have been vaccinated— with two doses to boot—are still getting infected? This is often followed by a rant about the alleged avarice of the pharma industry. They see new booster mandates as evidence of a grand conspiracy that serves no purpose other than to make the medico-industrial complex a huge pile of cash. When they tire of this line of argument, they smoothly change tack to prognosticate about Omicron, claiming that this is “nature’s vaccine", a variant so harmless that it will run through the population, giving us all the immunity that vaccines were supposed to provide. Embrace nature’s cure, they urge. Let us all get infected by Omicron so that the epidemic can finally be over and done with.