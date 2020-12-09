Vaccines alone aren’t enough to stamp out this deadly virus

What would truly step up our efforts to fight the pandemic is a safe oral antiviral drug. Merck & Co. and Pfizer are in hot pursuit of this. These are drugs that are designed to interfere with the virus’s ability to make copies of itself, and they work in much the same way as hugely successful anti-HIV and anti-HCV drugs. But, just like vaccines and antibodies, we have to keep a close eye on the virus and assess any mutations that render the drugs inactive. Both HIV and HCV therapies use cocktails of drugs for exactly this reason. Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics are expected to publish data from a small Phase 2 trial of their drug, molnupiravir, before year-end, while bigger Phase 3 trials will report in 2021, starting with Merck’s in the first half of the year.