Vajpayee: The statesman who shaped India with his vision, resolve

A wonderful example of Vajpayee ji’s leadership can be seen in the summer of 1998. His government had just assumed office and on 11 May, India conducted the Pokhran tests, known as Operation Shakti. These tests exemplified the prowess of India’s scientific community. The world was stunned that India had done the tests and expressed anger in no uncertain terms. Any ordinary leader would have buckled, but Atal ji was made differently. And what happened? India stood firm and resolute with the government calling for another set of tests two days later, on 13 May. If the tests of the 11th showed scientific skill, the ones on the 13th showed true leadership. It was a message to the world that gone were the days when India would buckle under threats or pressure. Despite facing international sanctions, the then NDA government of Vajpayee ji stood firm, articulating India’s right to safeguard its sovereignty while simultaneously being the strongest proponent of world peace.