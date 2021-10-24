Various ways of seeing an elephant called Indian data

Here is an example. The Indian government’s ideological aversion to fiscal gaps has shaped its tepid response to the prolonged economic slowdown. While the pandemic forced government to announce fiscal support, most of it was below-the-line stuff. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent report on India surprisingly suggests that the government should adopt a more accommodative fiscal policy: “Fiscal space has been reduced by the increase in public deficit and debt, and higher fiscal risks. However, the sizable economic slack projected for the near-term, higher fiscal multipliers, potential adverse impact of the pandemic on output in the medium term and favorable debt dynamics suggest that it is appropriate to provide additional fiscal support in the near term… Additional support could be underpinned by targeted spending on social protection, employment support and health spending." Coming from the IMF, known for its aversion to fiscal deficits, it indicates broader concerns about the pandemic exacerbating India’s poverty levels. The government will now need to balance two critical objectives: higher fiscal support in the short term and a medium-term fiscal consolidation programme.