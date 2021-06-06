Vaccines or bad bank, our policies have a privilege bias

There is another associated issue: In some insolvency cases, foreign funds have emerged as buyers of companies in the resolution process. Nothing wrong with that, theoretically. But there are apprehensions that this might inspire some promoters to use the foreign-fund route to regain their companies from the insolvency process at cheap rates. Round-tripping is a fact of life and it is moot whether the government is serious about piercing the shroud over the identity of eventual investors represented by foreign portfolios and private equity firms. Attempts by regulators over the years to get to the bottom of such convoluted holdings have been repeatedly thwarted; every so often, the government makes appropriate noises and then silently withdraws. This seems like another piece of India’s plutocratic tapestry.

