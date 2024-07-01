Venkaiah Naidu: An unwavering commitment to public service, Bharat

Today, India’s former vice president and respected statesman M. Venkaiah Naidu garu turns 75. This is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service. From his early days in the political arena to his tenure as vice president, Naidu’s career exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility. His eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines.

Naidu and I have been associated with each other for decades. We have worked together and I have also learnt a lot from him. If there is one thing that has remained common in his life, it is the love for people. His brush with activism and politics began in Andhra Pradesh with student politics. He preferred to work with the Sangh Parivar because he was inspired by the vision of ‘nation first’.

When the Emergency was imposed almost 50 years ago, an young Naidu immersed himself in the anti-Emergency movement. He was imprisoned for inviting Loknayak JP to Andhra Pradesh. This commitment to democracy would be seen time and again in his political career. In the mid-1980s, when NTR’s government was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress, he was again at the forefront of the movement to protect democratic principles. Naidu has always been comfortable swimming even against the most formidable tides. In 1978, Andhra Pradesh voted for the Congress but he beat the trend and was elected as an MLA. Five years later, when the NTR tsunami swept the state, he got elected as a MLA, paving the way for BJP’s growth in the state.

All those who have heard Naidu speak will vouch for his oratory skills. He is certainly a wordsmith but he is as much a worksmith. He went on to play a big role in strengthening the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, going across the villages and connecting with people from all walks of life. He led the party on the floor of the Assembly and even became BJP president of Andhra Pradesh.

It was in the 1990s that the BJP central leadership took note of Naidu’s efforts and thus in 1993 began his stint in national politics when he was appointed the party’s all India general secretary. After the move to Delhi, there was no looking back and he rose to become the national president of the Party. In 2000, when Atal Vajpayee was keen to induct Naidu in the government as a minister, the latter instantly conveyed his preference for the rural development ministry. Naidu was clear- he was a kisan putra, he had spent his early days in the villages and thus, if there was one area he wished to work, it was rural development. As minister, he was closely associated with the conception and rolling out of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.’ Years later, when the NDA Government of 2014 assumed office, he handled the crucial portfolios of urban development, housing and urban poverty Alleviation. It was during his tenure that we launched the important Swachh Bharat Mission and important urban development-related schemes. Perhaps, he is one of the only leaders to have worked for both rural and urban development for such an extensive period.

When I came to Delhi in 2014, I was an outsider to the national capital, having worked in Gujarat for the previous decade and a half. In such times, Naidu’s insights were very handy. He was an effective Parliamentary Affairs Minister. In 2017, our Alliance nominated him as our vice-presidential candidate. Upon becoming the vice president, he undertook various steps that also enhanced the dignity of the office. He was an outstanding chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, ensuring that young MPs, women MPs and first time MPs got the opportunity to speak.

Apart from work and politics, Naidu is a voracious reader and writer too. For the people of Delhi, he is known as the person who brought the glorious Telugu culture to the city. His Ugadi and Sankranti programmes are among the most cherished gatherings in town. I have always known Naidu as someone who loves food and also hosting people. But, of late, his self-control has also been visible to everyone. His commitment to fitness is seen in how he still plays badminton and enjoys his brisk walk.

Even after the vice presidency, Naidu has led an active public life. On the issues that he is passionate about or on various developments that take place across the nation, he calls me and asks me about it. I met him most recently when our government returned to office for the third term. He was delighted and conveyed his best wishes to me and our team. I wish him once again on this milestone. I hope young Karyakartas, elected representatives and all those who have a passion to serve learn from his life and imbibe those values. It is people like him who make our nation better and more vibrant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!