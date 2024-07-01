Venkaiah Naidu: An unwavering commitment to public service, Bharat
Naidu and I have been associated with each other for decades. We have worked together and I have also learnt a lot from him
Today, India’s former vice president and respected statesman M. Venkaiah Naidu garu turns 75. This is an occasion to celebrate a leader whose life journey showcases dedication, adaptability and an unwavering commitment to public service. From his early days in the political arena to his tenure as vice president, Naidu’s career exemplifies his unique ability to navigate the complexities of Indian politics with ease and humility. His eloquence, wit and steadfast focus on developmental issues have earned him respect across party lines.