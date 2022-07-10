Venture capital must get over its EV power pack blind spot

Instead, several battery chemistries are likely to co-exist. The choice of range and safety will be left to consumers. It’ll go beyond the two choices drivers currently have: nickel, cobalt, manganese packs or lithium iron phosphate. The latter represent the tried and tested safer version that won’t take you as far, but do the job for now. Silicon anodes, sulphur-based cathodes, cheaper lithium anodes and cell architecture, where firms like the Warren Buffett-backed BYD have had success, are where high-profile investors need to start putting their money and lead the way. If even Charles Koch’s energy empire, which has long been against climate regulation, is now betting hundreds of millions on batteries, then surely this is the best way forward.

