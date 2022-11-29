Venture capital risks missing the high-tech industrial wave

As governments and companies bet on the physical industrial future, venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) firms are largely sitting on the sidelines, having been burnt on gambles that have either run their course or weren’t grounded in reality. Some are doing smaller deals, but this capital isn’t flowing in a big way into areas like energy storage, grids and mining where it’s needed to solve problems like power and material shortages and waning productivity. For instance, as of 2021, 77% of all VC funding in the US went toward software, e-commerce and cloud companies, while energy and manufacturing accounted for just 4%.