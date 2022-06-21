Viacom18’s IPL rights are about much more than merely cricket4 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:04 PM IST
It could create a bouquet of services to offer customers a so-called ‘rundle’ that its rivals can’t match
It could create a bouquet of services to offer customers a so-called ‘rundle’ that its rivals can’t match
Listen to this article
In the 1990s and 2000s, when broadcasting of live cricket moved beyond Doordarshan and onto private TV channels, watching a big cricket match live was like attending a get-together. The fun was in the communal experience of the ups and downs of a cricket match watched on a cathode-ray tube TV set. The rise of digital media has in a way killed that. Many of us are now watching cricket all alone on our mobile phones, laptops and even flat TVs.