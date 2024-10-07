Vietnam: A lesson in resilience for India to emulate
Summary
- Smaller than Rajasthan, Vietnam has dazzled all with its economic progress.
It’s impossible for any visitor to the war museum at Ho Chi Minh City to not be thrilled by the experience. The Vietnamese have aesthetically preserved the memories of their civil war and the drubbing they gave France and the US. They not only share these immortal stories of human dignity and the spirit of freedom with others but have internalized them as their code of honour.