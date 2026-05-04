When a film star enters politics, the first question is usually whether charisma can translate into votes. In Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics have long shared a porous border, that question has been asked for decades. But the more consequential question—what happens after the victory—has often been the harder one.
Vijay and the weight of office: The tests before Tamil Nadu’s newest political phenomenon
SummaryTamil Nadu’s Dravidian movement shaped the state’s ideological vocabulary for over half a century. Superstar Vijay’s political messaging—centred on anti‑corruption, youth power—sits adjacent to, but not fully inside, that tradition. This puts him in the position of both an inheritor and a disruptor
When a film star enters politics, the first question is usually whether charisma can translate into votes. In Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics have long shared a porous border, that question has been asked for decades. But the more consequential question—what happens after the victory—has often been the harder one.
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