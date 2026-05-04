Vijay and the weight of office: The tests before Tamil Nadu’s newest political phenomenon

Complicating this is the arithmetic of governance. Vote count trends at the time of writing this piece suggest his party may not get an outright majority, raising the possibility of coalition negotiations. We may expect the Congress, with its few seats, to change its allegiance, bartering for a Cabinet berth or top positions in government corporations. Such an arrangement could cause uneasiness, if not constrain policy freedom, and would require delicate management of allies. And the state's assembly has historically been dominated by two large Dravidian formations, and even after a massive debacle, they would be sitting in the Opposition with a number of 100 in a 234-member house. Navigating a multi‑party environment would be an unfamiliar terrain for any newcomer.