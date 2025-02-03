Budget 2025: More reforms, private investments must for India to become $30 tn economy
Summary
- Govt must lead by enhancing labor productivity, and infrastructure and energy efficiency, besides setting up large free-trade zones along the coast
India is charting an ambitious course toward its vision of a $30-trillion economy by 2047. To realize this, India must sustain double-digit growth over the next two decades. Hitherto, services sector has been the engine that has powered the economy, but manufacturing sector must also fire up for this vison to become a reality. Manufacturing must contribute 30%-plus to the incremental GVA to achieve our targets, significantly increasing its contribution from the current 15-17%, competing with its peers such as China (26%), South Korea (29%), and Vietnam (24%).