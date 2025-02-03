The government must lead in two critical areas. First, reducing factor costs by enhancing labor productivity, and infrastructure and energy efficiency. Comprehensive labour law reforms will standardize regulations and boost productivity, while a National Land Policy will ensure transparent and efficient land acquisition and monetization. Infrastructure investment must continue to increase to 8-9% of GDP as we focus on enhancing efficiencies and reducing logistics costs. Second, setting up large free-trade zones near coast (like Shenzen) to ease administrative and regulatory hurdles with superior infrastructure and services ecosystem services to boost manufacturing. This will also enable our MSMEs to transition into larger enterprises. Focus on de-regulation must continue to improve the ease of doing business. Additionally, enhancing trade agreements with regions such as the European Union and the UK are critical, going forward.