Vir Das, Kangana Ranaut and a big failure on freedom of speech

To be sure, we are like that only. Works of art, films, books, forms of music, lyrics, jokes, cartoons, advertisements and messages forwarded on social media have all evoked the wrath of fury. Canvases have been slashed, film theatres attacked, books banned or burned, a stand-up comedian has been arrested on the mere assumption that he might say something offensive even before he had a chance to get on stage, exchanging cartoons or even liking them online has led to prosecution, ads have been yanked off after an eruption of outrage, and in some horrific instances, writers have been murdered. The country swears by freedom of speech, but it cannot guarantee freedom after speech. Say something that might offend someone, and the state, whose job it is to protect human rights, will likely ask the speaker to shut up; it won’t tell the one who claims offence to do something else, or to read or watch something that offends him less.