Virus alters consumption

The idea of beauty is being reframed. We are moving from universally held ideals of beauty to more fragmented and individual concepts. The online world allows an individual to adopt many personae and craft them through acts of consumption. We are likely to see a single individual express through these personae—think of the characters that popular comics play on social media as an archetype for this kind of personae building. The online presentation of the self will be a full-fledged industry, with its own set of distinctive needs. The peer-to-peer education will propel the quest for beauty into more specific and performative spaces. The on-screen significance of the face, particularly in covid times, is likely to translate into a greater quest for fashioning one’s face in precise, camera-friendly ways.