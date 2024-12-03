Vivek Kaul: Cash transfer politics has an impact not just on ballots but also budgets
Summary
- Handouts of cash are likely to prove sticky as a policy option. Given how they will strain state finances, we can’t expect oil-tax rationalization. Nor much income tax relief from the Centre.
The political lesson being learnt from recent assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and before that in Madhya Pradesh, is that cash transfer schemes for women can be a real game-changer when it comes to winning the electorate over. This raises several interesting points.