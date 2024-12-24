Opinion
Vivek Kaul: Trump’s tariffs won’t kill the dollar’s exorbitant privilege
Summary
- Exporters to the US may want to shift trade into other currencies, but we can’t expect the dollar—which America has the privilege of printing—to get dethroned as the currency of trade anytime soon. Old habits die hard.
Aldous Huxley, the English writer and philosopher, once said: “That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach." This dynamic is currently playing out in the United States.
