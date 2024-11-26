Opinion
Vivek Kaul: Financial frauds evolve fast but it’s not as if we’re helpless
Summary
- Technology has transformed how fraudsters and Ponzi scheme operators function and leaks of our personal data make scams more likely, but we are only as vulnerable as we allow ourselves to be. Here’s a safety guide.
As someone who primarily writes on money, I’m often approached for advice on resolving financial fraud. Unfortunately, I’m unable to assist, given that once money has left a bank account, it’s difficult to get it back.
